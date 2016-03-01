Rescuers pull 2,121 migrants to safety in Mediterranean
MILAN, May 20 Rescuers pulled 2,121 migrants to safety from boats in the Mediterranean late on Friday and early on Saturday and recovered one dead body, the Italian coastguard said.
MELBOURNE, March 1 Shares in Australian law firm Slater & Gordon plunged 34 percent to a record low on Tuesday, a day after posting a massive half-year loss and saying it had two months to come to agreement with its lenders on a restructuring and operating plan.
The firm, which specialises in personal injury law, reported a A$958 million ($682 million) half-year net loss on Monday, after taking a big writedown on goodwill, mostly on its acquisition of UK firm SGS. Its underlying business booked a loss of A$42 million.
The company has net debt of A$741 million.
Its shares have lost more than half their value since coming off a trading halt on Monday after the results were released.
"Clearly our key priority for the 2016 financial year is reducing debt and focusing on re-establishing a sustainable capital structure to support the transformation programme," Managing Director Andrew Grech said in a statement on Monday. ($1 = 1.4053 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
MILAN, May 20 Rescuers pulled 2,121 migrants to safety from boats in the Mediterranean late on Friday and early on Saturday and recovered one dead body, the Italian coastguard said.
RIYADH, May 20 A U.S.-Saudi arms deal to be signed on Saturday includes a pledge to assemble 150 Lockheed Martin Blackhawk helicopters in Saudi Arabia, an official statement about the deal said.