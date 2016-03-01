MELBOURNE, March 1 Shares in Australian law firm Slater & Gordon plunged 34 percent to a record low on Tuesday, a day after posting a massive half-year loss and saying it had two months to come to agreement with its lenders on a restructuring and operating plan.

The firm, which specialises in personal injury law, reported a A$958 million ($682 million) half-year net loss on Monday, after taking a big writedown on goodwill, mostly on its acquisition of UK firm SGS. Its underlying business booked a loss of A$42 million.

The company has net debt of A$741 million.

Its shares have lost more than half their value since coming off a trading halt on Monday after the results were released.

"Clearly our key priority for the 2016 financial year is reducing debt and focusing on re-establishing a sustainable capital structure to support the transformation programme," Managing Director Andrew Grech said in a statement on Monday. ($1 = 1.4053 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)