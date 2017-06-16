LONDON, June 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - British
supermarkets scrambled to remove certain brands of corned beef
from their shelves this month after it was found that they might
be tainted by links to slave labour in Brazil.
Yet several other everyday items also have dubious
associations - including an increased risk of links to slavery -
according to new research by a data intelligence company.
A wide range of products, from pet food to toys, have
previously been implicated in modern slavery through their
complex global supply chains.
The illegal industry traps an estimated 46 million people
globally, according to the 2016 Global Slavery Index, and
produces profits of about $150 billion a year, according to the
International Labour Organization.
Risk analysis firm Polecat analysed about 30 million social
media posts and over 300,000 online sources daily, over the
course of 90 days.
In research released on Friday, it found tea, coffee, coal,
sugar and tobacco are among the top eight products that have an
increased risk of slavery links.
The analysis also references particular geographical
hotspots, where the risk of slavery is higher.
Topping the charts in social media was coal from North
Korea, with 300 indications of risk-based language in the last
90 days, according to Polecat.
The U.S. State Department's 2016 Trafficking in Persons
report found that North Korea has an estimated 80,000 to 120,000
prisoners in remote political camps where all inmates, including
children, are subject to forced labour, including mining.
Next came gold from Tanzania, a country with more than 4
million child labourers, according to a government survey
released last year with the International Labour Organization.
Third was cotton in Uzbekistan, the world's fifth-largest
cotton exporter but a position that rights campaigners say is
maintained by a state-orchestrated forced labour system.
In online articles, blogs and features, Polecat found that
gravel in the United States was at the highest risk of slavery
links, with 42 examples of risk-based language found.
Earlier this year, local media in the U.S state of Tennessee
reported a Guatemalan man and a pair of his ex-colleagues filed
a lawsuit against a landscaping firm, accusing the company of
trafficking and forced labour.
This was followed by cotton in Uzbekistan and tobacco in the
United States.
Polecat co-founder Bronwyn Kunhardt told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation the task of monitoring global supply chains for
modern slavery is extremely complex and requires new approaches.
"Interrogating social media and unstructured data plays a
crucial role in identifying potential threats and red flags in
real time," said Kunhardt.
"Few companies are doing this comprehensively today, so it
seems unlikely that we've seen the last big scandal related to
slavery and bad practices in the supply chain."
