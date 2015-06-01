NEW DELHI, June 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Governments
must address human trafficking and slavery in a global
development pact later this year, Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash
Satyarthi said on Monday, warning that the credibility of
humanity was at stake if countries failed to deliver.
United Nations member states aim to agree in September a set
of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)- targets for making
progress and reducing inequality in areas such as poverty,
health, education, women's rights and climate change by 2030.
But campaigners like Satyarthi say there is an urgent need
for the agreement also to tackle trafficking - the buying and
selling of millions of people, many of whom end up in bonded
labour as prostitutes, domestic or agricultural workers.
"The SDGs are going to be the future framework for
development and the guiding document for development at country
level and globally," Indian-born Satyarthi, who was jointly
awarded the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize with Pakistani schoolgirl
Malala Yousafzai, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an
interview.
"And that's why we cannot miss the very clear mention
against slavery. We have been campaigning for quite some time
that there should be explicit language to abolish slavery ...
the credibility of humanity and the value of freedom in the
world is at stake."
Some 36 million people are enslaved worldwide - trafficked
to brothels, forced into manual labour or victims of debt
bondage - a global index on modern slavery showed in October
last year.
Satyarthi, whose charity Bachpan Bachao Andolan (Save the
Childhood Movement) is credited with rescuing more than 80,000
enslaved children, said that including trafficking in the final
SDG document would force governments to put in place
anti-trafficking policies and earmark funds to support them.
Pope Francis and others, including British anti-slavery
commissioner Kevin Hyland, have echoed his demands.
Despite being illegal, human trafficking and bonded labour
have worsened in the last 15 years as cheap transport, the
internet and globalisation have enabled criminals to move people
easily for the purposes of exploitation, campaigners say.
Satyarthi said all he wanted was for the agreement to call
explicitly for action against slavery and trafficking, saying
these were minor additions to the text that it was not too late
to demand.
"I know that you cannot delete many things from the final
draft of the SDGs. So you can play with some words here and
there, to be very practical and pragmatic," he said, admitting
that most governments did not consider it a top priority.
"So we have to find strong allies in the governments - even
for two or three words to be incorporated into it."
The 61-year-old follower of Gandhi said he had been lobbying
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, U.S. President Barack Obama
and other world leaders to back his effort to ensure that
slavery was addressed in the SDGs.
"I have brought this issue to President Obama very
specifically and he agrees in principle that this is a very
serious issue. So I have asked him to support it when it comes
in September," Satyarthi said.
"I've also spoken to a number of world leaders. So far,
nobody is saying no to it, but the real test will come in
September. This is something which can be done. I am quite
hopeful about it."
