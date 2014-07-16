By Sandrine Bradley
| LONDON, July 16
LONDON, July 16 Russian oil and gas company
Slavneft has mandated Raiffeisen Bank International
to coordinate a $500 million unsecured syndicated loan, banking
sources said.
Slavneft began informal talks for a deal last November, but
it was only last week that Raiffeisen sent an email to banks
inviting them to make formal proposals, one of the bankers said.
"The company has not asked for a specific tenor or pricing,
it has basically asked banks to make a proposal around how much
they are willing to lend, for how long and at what price," the
banker said.
Slavneft's previous loan was agreed in January 2013 when it
signed a $730 million three-year deal , which was increased from
$500 million after an oversubscription.
That deal was coordinated by ING Bank with the wider bank
group including Nordea Bank, Raiffeisen Bank International,
Unicredit, Commerzbank, HSBC, Rosbank, VTB Bank, Volkbank and
BNP Paribas.
Slavneft was not immediately available to comment.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)