Jan 31 Silgan Holdings Inc posted
better-than-expected quarterly results, helped in part by higher
pricing, but the consumer goods packager forecast first-quarter
and full-year earnings below analysts' expectations.
The company said it expects metal container and closures
businesses to improve in 2012, but warned macroeconomic risks
associated with its European market offsetting some gains.
For the first quarter, the company forecast adjusted
earnings of 42 cents to 47 cents a share, compared with
analysts' expectations of 50 cents a share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Fourth-quarter net income rose to $37.1 million, or 53 cents
a share, from $16.4 million, or 22 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 56 cents a share.
Sales rose 18 percent to $835.9 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 54 cents a
share, before special items, on revenue of $815.5 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Stamford, Connecticut-based company were down 4
percent in trading after the bell. They closed at $41.56 on
Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.