May 9 Dutch food retailer Sligro Food Group and Heineken, the world's second largest brewer, said on Tuesday they expected to reach a deal for logistical operations in the hospitality sector.

Under the deal, Sligro will deal with beer and cider orders from the hospitality sector for Heineken in the Netherlands.

Heineken will sell other wholesale operations, including soft drinks, waters, spirits, wines, tea and coffee, to Sligro in a deal that would add about 150 million euros ($163.83 million) to the retailer's wholesale sales, the companies said in a statement.

The agreement, which is expected to be finalised in the autumn, would last for an initial period of 15 years.

Around 370 staff, including temporary workers, are affected by the deal. Those with a contract with Heineken would be offered a chance to transfer to Sligro, while most temporary staff are expected to keep their jobs, the companies said. ($1 = 0.9156 euros) (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Gdynia; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)