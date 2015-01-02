BRIEF-Fossil Group reports Q1 sales $582 million
* Fossil Group, Inc. reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 results
Jan 2 Sligro Food Group NV :
* Reports FY revenue of 2.57 billion euros versus 2.49 billion euros a year ago, up 3 percent
* Q4 revenue is 676 million euros versus 649 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1ESvQ8K Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 The U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday to confirm Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a conservative health policy expert and venture capitalist, as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.