BRIEF-Wuhan Hanshang Group to pay cash div 0.4 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.4 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
AMSTERDAM Jan 2 Sligro Food Group NV : * Sales in 2013 amounted to 2.498 bln euros, up 1.3 pct compared with sales in 2012 of 2.467 bln euros * Q4 sales for December were lower than expected
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.4 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Tsai Tien-Chun has tendered his resignation as chief financial officer Source text (http://bit.ly/2ox2O7X) Further company coverage: