Motor racing-Palmer suffers a dent to car and ego
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Jolyon Palmer bashed his car and dented his ego at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.
Oct 16 Sligro Food Group NV :
* Food group's sales for the first three quarters of 2014 (39 weeks) were 1,896 million euros, an increase of 2.6 pct (Q3: 2.6 pct) compared with sales of 1,849 million euros in the same period in 2013
* "Although the macro-economic situation is improving, we do not expect this to have a significant impact on our markets"
* Expects the contribution from Spar Holding to the group's full-year results to be modest Further company coverage:
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Jolyon Palmer bashed his car and dented his ego at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Formula One champions Mercedes were facing the prospect of a third defeat in four races after Ferrari ended two of the team's longest sequences of success at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.