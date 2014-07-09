MEXICO CITY, July 8 Mexico's Transport and
Communications Ministry said on Tuesday that a proposal by
billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil to cut its share of
Mexico's telecommunications market below 50 percent could
improve competition in the industry.
"The Transport and Communications Ministry declares that
this decision could transform competition in the
telecommunications sector with improved quality and better
prices for services to end users," it said in a statement.
America Movil said earlier that its board voted to
divest assets to reduce its market share in order to avoid tough
new regulations designed to curb Slim's long-held dominance of
the sector.
(Reporting by Dave Graham and Michael O'Boyle)