MEXICO CITY, July 8 Billionaire Carlos Slim's
telecommunications giant America Movil on Tuesday said its board
of directors had approved measures to reduce its market share
below 50 percent in Mexico.
America Movil, which runs mobile, internet and fixed line
businesses, said that its board decided to sell certain assets
in favor of an operator independent of America Movil.
The divestitures would be conditional on the company no
longer being declared a dominant player and subject to tougher
regulations from a new market regulator, it added.
(Reporting by Dave Graham and Michael O'Boyle)