* Supreme court dismisses regulator's appeal
* Slim could avoid record fine
By Cyntia Barrera Diaz
Dec 1 Tycoon Carlos Slim may be able to avoid a
record billion-dollar fine after a decision by Mexico's Supreme
Court set him up for an easier ride when regulators reconsider
the sanction.
The court dismissed a motion by the head of Mexico's
anti-trust watchdog Eduardo Perez Motta to let him participate
in a vote by regulators to review the fine, according to court
documents dated Nov. 30.
Perez Motta's vote was seen as key to ensuring the fine
would be upheld, and his inability to participate in the
decision might mean Slim's Mexican unit of America Movil, one of
the biggest telecom companies in the world, will avoid the
sanction.
"This leaves a bad taste in the mouth because deep inside
there are no legal reasons for this to happen the way it
happened," Perez Motta was quoted as saying by daily Reforma on
Thursday.
"It means only one thing: I won't be able to vote on the
reconsideration of the Telcel sanction ... it is a closed case
for me," he said.
Competition agency Cofeco slapped America Movil's
Telcel with the fine in April after determining the
company charged higher prices to wireless and wireline
competitors to connect to its network.
SPLIT BOARD
The decision to sanction Telcel split the five-member Cofeco
board: two commissioners voted against it, another one
disqualified himself from voting due to a conflict of interest,
leaving just one commissioner backing a fine.
Perez Motta, president of Cofeco, used his vote, which
counts for two, to push the decision towards a sanction.
Flushed with success, he talked profusely about the agency's
crackdown in local media, prompting Telcel to complain of unfair
treatment.
Telcel filed a motion to bar Perez Motta from a second vote
where regulators were to decide whether to ratify the fine, a
move he appealed. The Supreme court threw out that motion, the
documents showed.
The case has raised serious concerns about Mexican
regulators' lack of muscle to counter big corporations and
effectively promote competition in a country where key
industries like telecoms, cement, and breadmaking have been in
the hands of a few, mostly family-run groups for decades.
Cofeco declined further comment and Telcel could not be
immediately reached.
A reprieve on the fine would be good news for Slim in a year
when his telecommunications empire in Mexico came under heavy
scrutiny from regulators and television companies stepped more
aggressively into his phone turf.
America Movil's Mexico shares fell to a more than one-year
low in May after the ruling but have since recovered.