MEXICO CITY, April 18 Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim
plans to enter the online gaming market in his home country,
offering more than 600 free titles to some 8 million users of
his high-speed broadband for a month, with the aim of charging
for the service afterward.
Slim's fixed-line company, Telmex, now a unit of cell phone
giant America Movil, is the top provider of Internet services in
Mexico. Its popular plan for computer purchases - payments are
included in the phone bill - has largely helped to boost
Internet use in the country.
Telmex said its premium Infinitum Games service will have a
monthly cost of 99 pesos, or around $7.50. Most of the titles
were developed by a U.S. gaming company.
This is Slim's latest move into content, as rising use of
personal computers, tablets and smartphones in the country and
the rest of Latin America prompts him to explore new markets.
Slim's Telcel, the commercial brand of America Movil
in Mexico, recently stopped offering unlimited
Internet access plans because consumer demand was so great that
it hogged too much bandwidth on the network.
Last year, America Movil branched out by purchasing
Miami-based DLA Inc, a digital media firm that distributes
movies and television series from U.S. entertainment houses, as
well as music to televisions and smartphones.
The world's richest man is also financing an Internet TV
network that will include a show hosted by former CNN television
host Larry King, who is a personal friend of Slim's. The venture
could be running by October.
The government has blocked Slim's Telmex from offering
television services in Mexico. But there are few other TV
restrictions to his operations in Central and South America.
$1 = 13.18 Mexican pesos