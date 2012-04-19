MEXICO CITY, April 19 Carlos Slim Domit, the eldest son of the world's richest man, said on Thursday that a new technology for high-speed wireless communications should be available in Mexico shortly.

Slim Domit, son of Carlos Slim, heads Telefonos de Mexico (Telmex), the country's main Internet and fixed-line phone provider. It was recently absorbed by mobile giant America Movil .

Telmex controls about 80 percent of Mexico's fixed line market, while America Movil has about 70 percent of the cell phone business.

America Movil had previously disclosed plans to kick off fourth-generation Long-Term Evolution, or LTE - a standard for wireless communication of high-speed data - in some cities in Mexico and Puerto Rico in 2012.

"We are thinking about launching over the next months," Slim Domit said.

LTE allows for much faster downloads of content on anything from tablets to smartphones at speeds of at least 20 Mbps. That is 10 times faster than Mexico's current average broadband speed but it also consumes much more bandwidth.

"The limitation, more than the network itself, is that there are very few gadgets that can currently handle 4G, but that is something that will change over time," he added.

The Slim family's Telcel, the commercial brand of America Movil in Mexico, recently stopped offering unlimited Internet access plans because consumer demand was so big that it hogged too much bandwidth on the network.

Carlos Slim has been quick to tap new services and marketing strategies to keep selling phones, Internet access or pay-television services across Latin America.

Slim Domit said on Thursday that the family's planned investment for this year across the region was seen at 140 billion pesos ($10.6 billion).

Of that, 110 billion pesos was for telecommunications alone, with 32.5 billion pesos assigned to Mexico.