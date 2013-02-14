BRIEF-Elanor Investors exchanges contracts to acquire Hunters Plaza Shopping
* Exchanged contracts to acquire Hunters Plaza Shopping Centre, Papatoetoe, Auckland, New Zealand
NEW YORK Feb 14 Rating agency Standard & Poor's on Thursday revised SLM Corp's outlook to negative from stable on worries about the potential for future reductions in cash flows.
S&P also affirmed SLM's BBB-minus rating.
While a recent sale of residual interests in the SLM Student Loan Trust securitization 2007-4 is modest, "we believe this represents a shift in the company's strategy related to its Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) portfolio," the rating agency said in a statement.
"The negative outlook reflects our belief that SLM could undertake additional similar transactions, which would reduce future cash flows from the company's FFELP portfolio."
WASHINGTON, June 1 Three Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to the president of Kushner Companies on Thursday seeking information related to concerns that the real estate firm has exploited Jared Kushner's role as a White House adviser to attract investment through a federal immigration program.