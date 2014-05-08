FRANKFURT May 8 Shares of German 3D printer maker SLM Solutions will likely be sold at the lower end of the price range of 18-23 euros a share in its initial public offering planned for Friday, people familiar with the transaction said.

"The price guidance given to investors is 18 euros," one of the source said on Thursday.

SLM Solutions declined to comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger)