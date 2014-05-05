UPDATE 1-U.S. judge approves VW dealers $1.2 bln settlement
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
FRANKFURT May 5 The book for the initial public offering of German 3D printer maker SLM Solutions has been covered one time at the full deal size, a source familiar with the transaction said on Monday.
The company, which is expected to make its Frankfurt stock exchange debut on May 9, has set the price range for its shares at 18 euros to 23 euros.
SLM Solutions declined to comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm system plowed up the U.S. Eastern seaboard with torrential showers and high winds on Monday, hindering airline and rail travel, after killing at least 21 people in the South, many in mobile homes demolished by tornadoes.
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million