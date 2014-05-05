FRANKFURT May 5 The book for the initial public offering of German 3D printer maker SLM Solutions has been covered one time at the full deal size, a source familiar with the transaction said on Monday.

The company, which is expected to make its Frankfurt stock exchange debut on May 9, has set the price range for its shares at 18 euros to 23 euros.

SLM Solutions declined to comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jonathan Gould)