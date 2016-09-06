FRANKFURT, Sept 6 General Electric's German business announced plans on Tuesday for a takeover offer for Germany's SLM Solutions and has already signed deals to buy almost a third of shares from existing shareholders.

GE Germany Holdings AG said on Tuesday it would offer 38 euros per share to buy SLM Solutions, which values the company at 683 million euros ($761 million)

It has signed a business combination agreement with SLM Solutions and has agreed to buy 31.5 percent of shares from major shareholders.

