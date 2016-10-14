FRANKFURT Oct 14 SLM Solutions :

* Says activist investor Elliott has increased its stake in the 3D printer manufacturer to 20 percent from 16 percent.

* Says increase in holding effective Oct. 11.

* Regulatory releases show Elliott started building a stake in SLM shortly after General Electric announced plans to buy the company on Sept. 6.

* GE's offer runs to Oct. 24 and is conditional upon a 75 percent acceptance rate.

* Shares in SLM stand at about 41 euros, well above GE's 38-euro-per-share offer. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Goodman)