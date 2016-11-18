FRANKFURT Nov 18 Activist investor Elliott said
it planned to buy further shares in 3D printer maker SLM
Solutions, a company in which it already holds a 20
percent stake, a regulatory filing published by SLM late on
Thursday showed.
U.S. engineering group General Electric last month
abandoned a bid for SLM after Elliott rejected it.
"Elliott International Limited plans to acquire further
voting rights of the company within the next twelve months by
means of a purchase or by other means," the filing said.
It also said that Elliott now aims to influence the
appointment of management or supervisory board members at SLM
and plans to push for a change in the company's capital
structure and dividend policy.
Shares in SLM jumped almost 6 percent in early Frankfurt
trade. They were nearly 3 percent up at 0831 GMT.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan. Editing by Jane Merriman)