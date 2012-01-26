BRIEF-Empire East Land Holdings elects Andrew L. Tan as chairman of board
* Board elected Andrew L. Tan and Gerardo C. Garcia as chairman and vice chairman of board, respectively. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Raises quarterly dividend by 25 pct
* Announces new $500 mln buyback program
Jan 26 Sallie Mae, the largest U.S. student lender, raised its quarterly dividend and said its board authorized a $500 million share buyback program.
The company increased its regular quarterly dividend to 12.5 cents per share from 10 cents.
Sallie Mae, whose formal name is SLM Corp, said the repurchase program does not have an expiration date.
The company had posted a better-than-expected adjusted fourth-quarter profit last week.
Shares of the Newark, Delaware-based company fell marginally after the bell. They closed at $15.01 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
* Wheaton Precious Metals - unsolicited "mini-tender" offer made by TRC Capital to buy about 1.1% of common shares outstanding at CAD$26.75 per share in cash