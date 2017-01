BRATISLAVA, March 29 Slovak centre-left Prime Minister Robert Fico conceded defeat to independent Andrej Kiska in the central European country's presidential election on Saturday.

"I would like to congratulate (Kiska), although not all the votes have been counted yet," Fico, who keeps his post as prime minister, told reporters.

Results from 72 percent of voting stations showed Kiska leading by 59.2 to 40.8 percent. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jiri Skacel; Editing by David Gregorio)