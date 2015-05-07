BRATISLAVA, May 7 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... ===========================EVENTS=============================== BRATISLAVA - Slovak parliament holds a regular session. Related news: BRATISLAVA - Slovak government will resume a meeting to price the initial public offering (IPO) of its stake in Slovak Telekom. Related news: ===========================NEWS================================ SLOVAK TELEKOM: The Slovak government adjourned a meeting to price the initial public offering (IPO) of its stake in Slovak TelekomIPO-STA.BV until Thursday morning, Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Wednesday. Story: Related news: GAS TRANSIT: Slovakia's Eustream has extended the so-called open season until June 4 for shippers to book transmission capacity on a new gas link connecting Slovakia and Hungary, the pipeline operator said on Wednesday. Story: Related news: ====================PRESS DIGEST================================ SLOVENSKE ELEKTRARNE: Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said government would not use the money in the bank fund, originally created to offset possible impact of a bank default, to buy shares in Slovenske Elektrarne from Enel. www.hnonline.sk Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Slovak events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)