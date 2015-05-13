BRATISLAVA, May 13 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... ==========================EVENTS================================ BRATISLAVA - Slovak statistics office will release inflation data for March and GDP flash estimate for the first quarter. Related news: SPACINCE, Slovakia - The cabinet will hold a regular session at the western Slovak village of Spacince. The meeting will be watched for any new information on a Deutsche Telekom bid to take over the government's 49 percent stake in Slovak Telekom. The deal is not formally on the meeting agenda. Related news: ===========================NEWS================================ INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT: Slovakia's industrial output rose by 10.4 percent year-on-year in March, beating analysts' expectations of a 3.8 percent increase, statistics office data showed on Tuesday. Story: Related news: ====================PRESS DIGEST================================ MOCHOVCE NUCLEAR PLANT: Slovak nuclear regulatory authority expects three or four month delay in construction works on the third and fourth bloc at the Mochovce plant. Utility Slovenske Elektrarne, 66-percent owned by Enel, is supposed to launch the third bloc in November 2016 and the fourth bloc a year later. www.sme.sk NUCLEAR ENERGY: Slovakia and Czech Republic want to have the freedom to create their own energy mix and keep nuclear energy a part of it, both prime ministers said after their governments' joint session. www.pravda.sk Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Slovak events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)