BRATISLAVA, May 15 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)

BRATISLAVA - Slovak parliament holds a regular session.

BRATISLAVA - Slovakia hosts a meeting of foreign ministers from V4 and Eastern Partnership countries and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini.

BRATISLAVA - Volkswagen launches a new production line at its Slovak plant.

INDUSTRIAL ORDERS: New industrial orders in euro zone member Slovakia fell by 1.2 percent month-on-month on a seasonally adjusted basis in March, following a revised 4.3 percent growth in February, statistics office data showed on Thursday.