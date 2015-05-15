BRATISLAVA, May 15 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
==========================EVENTS================================
BRATISLAVA - Slovak parliament holds a regular session.
BRATISLAVA - Slovakia hosts a meeting of foreign ministers
from V4 and Eastern Partnership countries and EU High
Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini.
BRATISLAVA - Volkswagen launches a new
production line at its Slovak plant.
===========================NEWS================================
INDUSTRIAL ORDERS: New industrial orders in euro zone
member Slovakia fell by 1.2 percent month-on-month on a
seasonally adjusted basis in March, following a revised 4.3
percent growth in February, statistics office data showed on
Thursday.
