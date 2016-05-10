(adds dropped month in headline) BRATISLAVA, May 10 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases.................. Summary of economic data and forecasts......... Recently released economic data................ Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/1C/events-overview ========================EVENTS=============================== BRATISLAVA - Volkswagen's Slovak car plant will release 2015 results and outlook for this year. Related stories: =========================NEWS=============================== IMMIGRATION: Slovak customs officers injured a Syrian woman on Monday when they shot at a car carrying migrants from Hungary into Slovakia, authorities said. Story: Related stories: TRADE BALANCE: Slovakia's trade balance showed a lower-than-expected surplus of 308.0 million euros ($351.06 million) in March after a revised 435.3 million euro surplus in February, data from the country's statistics office showed on Monday. Story: Related stories: For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 0.8759 euros)