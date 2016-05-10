(adds dropped month in headline)
BRATISLAVA - Volkswagen's Slovak car plant will
release 2015 results and outlook for this year.
=========================NEWS===============================
IMMIGRATION: Slovak customs officers injured a Syrian woman
on Monday when they shot at a car carrying migrants from Hungary
into Slovakia, authorities said.
TRADE BALANCE: Slovakia's trade balance showed a
lower-than-expected surplus of 308.0 million euros ($351.06
million) in March after a revised 435.3 million euro surplus in
February, data from the country's statistics office showed on
Monday.
