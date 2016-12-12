BRIEF-Air Industries Group says on May 12, entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement
* On May 12, co entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with 7 accredited investors, directors, principal stockholders of co
BRATISLAVA, Dec 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases.................. Summary of economic data and forecasts......... Recently released economic data................ Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/1C/events-overview ========================EVENTS================================== BRATISLAVA - Prime Minister Robert Fico will summarize the first nine months of his third government in a speech at a business conference. Related stories: =========================NEWS================================== FOREIGN TRADE: Slovakia's trade balance showed a higher-than-expected surplus of 455.6 million euros ($483.48 million) in October after a revised 462.2 million euro surplus in September, data from the country's statistics office showed on Friday. Story: Related stories: INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT: Slovakia's industrial output rose by 3.4 percent year-on-year in October, below analysts' expectations of a 4.3 percent increase, statistics office data showed on Friday. Story: Related stories: =====================PRESS DIGEST=============================== POLITICS: Prime Minister Robert Fico was reelected as the chairman of his leftist Smer party on Saturday. The party also replaced two unpopular deputy-chairmen as graft allegations chip away its voter support. Dennik N, page 2 (Reuters has not verified the stories nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
* Announced commercial operation of 102-megawatt Lamesa Solar Facility in Dawson County, Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: