CAR PRODUCTION: Car production in Slovakia increased
slightly to 1.040 million vehicles in 2016, up from 1.039
million the year before, the country's automobile association
said on Tuesday.
KIA MOTORS: Kia Motors' Slovak unit expects to
make at least 335,000 cars this year, compared to 339,500 in
2016, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
PEUGEOT CITOEN: Peugeot Citroen's Slovak unit
expects to raise output to 350,000 cars this year from 315,050
in 2016, a spokesman said on Tuesday
