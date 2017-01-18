BRATISLAVA, Jan 18 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases.................. Summary of economic data and forecasts......... Recently released economic data................ Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/1C/events-overview =======================NEWS=================================== CAR PRODUCTION: Car production in Slovakia increased slightly to 1.040 million vehicles in 2016, up from 1.039 million the year before, the country's automobile association said on Tuesday. Story: Related stories: KIA MOTORS: Kia Motors' Slovak unit expects to make at least 335,000 cars this year, compared to 339,500 in 2016, a spokesman said on Tuesday. Story: Related stories: PEUGEOT CITOEN: Peugeot Citroen's Slovak unit expects to raise output to 350,000 cars this year from 315,050 in 2016, a spokesman said on Tuesday Story: Related stories: For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)