BRIEF-Iraq's Ishtar Hotels Q1 loss widens
* Q1 net loss 121.8 million dinars versus loss of 99.5 million dinars year ago
BRATISLAVA, Feb 27 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases.................. Summary of economic data and forecasts......... Recently released economic data................ Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/1C/events-overview ===========================NEWS================================= CONSTRUCTION: Strabag has won a construction contract for 96 million euros ($101.51 million) with a state-owned company MH Invest to build an industrial park in Nitra, western Slovakia, the future site of Jaguar Land Rover plant. Story: Related stories:
* Boyd Group Income Fund significantly enhances credit facility