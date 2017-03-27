BRATISLAVA, March 27 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Monday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
FDI: A Czech-based investment management firm Reform
Capital's subsidiary Centrop will invest six million euros to
build a manufacturing and logistics centre in Bratislava that
will employ 820 people, the company said. The centre will host
suppliers for a nearby automotive plant owned by
Volkswagen , it added.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 9
