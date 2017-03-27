BRATISLAVA, March 27 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases.................. Summary of economic data and forecasts......... Recently released economic data................ Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/1C/events-overview ===================PRESS DIGEST================================= FDI: A Czech-based investment management firm Reform Capital's subsidiary Centrop will invest six million euros to build a manufacturing and logistics centre in Bratislava that will employ 820 people, the company said. The centre will host suppliers for a nearby automotive plant owned by Volkswagen , it added. Hospodarske Noviny, page 9 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)