BRATISLAVA, March 28 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
BRATISLAVA - Slovakia's Central Bank (NBS) will update its
quarterly growth outlook.
===================PRESS DIGEST=================================
KIA: Trade unions at Slovakia's automotive plant owned by
South Korean Kia have agreed with the management on
an average 8.8 percent raise in monthly wages as of this April,
averting the risk of a strike, trade unions chief Miroslav
Chladek said on Monday.
