BRATISLAVA, March 29 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
Real-time economic data releases..................
Summary of economic data and forecasts.........
Recently released economic data................
Previous stories on Slovak data..........
**For a schedule of corporate and economic events:
here#/1C/events-overview
============================NEWS================================
CURRENT ACCOUNT: Slovakia's current account
showed a deficit of 169 million euros ($183.60 million) in
January after a revised deficit of 520 million euros in
December, the central bank said on Tuesday.
Story: Related stories:
ECB: European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member
Jozef Makuch said on Tuesday the bank needed to see if the
current inflation development was sustainable, at least in the
medium term, before considering changing policy.
Story: Related stories:
GROWTH OUTLOOK: The Slovak central bank expects the economy
to grow by 3.2 percent in 2017 before accelerating to 4.2
percent next year, it said in quarterly macroeconomic outlook on
Tuesday.
Story: Related stories:
IMMIGRATION: The leaders of four Central European countries
vowed on Tuesday not to be blackmailed by threats of financial
punishment from Brussels if they don't join in the relocation of
thousands of Middle Eastern and African refugees.
Story: Related stories:
===================PRESS DIGEST=================================
PEUGEOT CITROEN: France's carmaker Peugeot Citroen
will hire 500 new people at its Slovak plant as it prepares to
add engine production to its portfolio as of 2019, the Slovak
plant CEO Stephane Bonhommeau said.
SME, page 7
RETAIL: Slovakia's parliament passed a law on Tuesday that
will require all shops except gas stations, pharmacies and
souvenir shops close on all bank holidays, or fifteen and a half
days a year.
SME, page 7
(Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
Main currency report
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)