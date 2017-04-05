BRATISLAVA, April 5 Here are news stories, press
BRATISLAVA - Parliament is expected to cancel amnesties
granted by former Prime Minister Vladimir Meciar to his secret
service chief and 12 others for the 1995 kidnapping of the
then-president's son.
BOND AUCTIONS: Slovakia will offer two bonds due in 2026
and 2031 in auctions on April 18,
the country's debt management agency Ardal said on Tuesday.
PEUGEOT CITROEN: France's carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen
has asked the Slovak government for a tax break worth
19 million euros($20.27 million) as it plans to invest 165
million euros to expand its Slovak factory and hire 420 new
workers, the company said.
