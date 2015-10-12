BRATISLAVA, Oct 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... =========================NEWS================================ JAGUAR LAND ROVER: Jaguar Land Rover Ltd said it will invest $2 billion in the first phase in a new car plant in Slovak Republic. It plans to generate 400 jobs in the plant and 50,000 supplementary jobs in the allied sectors. Story: Related news: INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT: Slovakia's industrial output dipped by 0.5 percent year-on-year in August, while analysts expected it to grow by 6.7 percent, statistics office data showed on Friday. Story: Related news: TRADE BALANCE: Slovakia's trade balance surplus dipped to 87.4 million euros ($98.80 million) in August, significantly lower than expected, from a revised 240.3 million euro surplus in July, data from the country's statistics office showed on Friday. Story: Related news: ====================PRESS DIGEST================================ POLL: Prime Minister Robert Fico's Smer party would win 40 percent of votes in an election were held today, enough to secure him a narrow majority of 76 seats in the 150-member parliament, an opinion poll said ahead of March general election. Five smaller parties would also make it through the 5 percent threshold to get seats in parliament. here Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Slovak events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Prague office: +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)