BRATISLAVA, Oct 26 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
=========================NEWS================================
ENERGY: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power
prices fell on Friday due to typically lower weekend demand and
milder temperatures that further cut consumption, traders said.
Story: Related news:
MIGRANTS: European Union and Balkan leaders meeting in
Brussels agreed a 17-point plan to cooperate on managing flows
of migrants through the Balkan peninsula, the European
Commission said early on Monday.
Story: Related news:
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Slovak events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
Prague office: +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)