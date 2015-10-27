BRATISLAVA, Oct 27 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... =========================NEWS================================ CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power prices dipped on Monday due to forecasts of increased wind and solar production, traders said. Story: Related news: ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ POLL: Prime Minister Robert Fico's Smer party would win 38.5 percent of the vote if an election were held today and get 78 seats in the 150-member parliament, enough to secure an independent majority. Four smaller parties would make it to the parliament, an opinion poll by a Polis agency said. Slovakia holds a general election in March 2016. SME, page 2 AVIATION: Hungary-based budget airline Wizzair is considering opening two new lines from Bratislava airport as of March to Skopje and Sofia. SME, page 4 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Slovak events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Prague office: +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)