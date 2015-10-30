BRATISLAVA, Oct 30 Here are news stories, press
CEE POWER: Warmer weather crimping demand and higher wind
power generation drove central and southeastern European
day-ahead power prices lower on Thursday, traders said.
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
IMMIGRATION: Slovakia will protect its border with Hungary
with mobile barriers should it face influx of migrants, Interior
Minister Robert Kalinak said. Slovakia is not in the main
transit route for migrants and asylum seekers at the moment.
Hospodarske noviny, page 1
