BRATISLAVA, March 1 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... =========================EVENTS================================ BRATISLAVA - Finance ministry will release the budget balance data for February. Related news: ===========================NEWS================================ CURRENT ACCOUNT: Slovakia's current account showed a surplus of 173 million euros ($188.33 million) in December after a revised deficit of 259 million euros in November, the central bank said on Monday. Story: Related news: IMMIGRATION: European Union countries must work together to deal with the migrant crisis troubling the bloc and avoid blaming each other, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier told Greek daily Ta Nea in an interview on Monday. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power edged higher on Monday due to a dip in renewable supplies and demand in the Balkans, traders said. Story: Related news: ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= FDI: Prime Minister Robert Fico signed a memorandum of understanding with a UK-based Midia Agro on Monday saying the firm would invest 98 million euros ($106.58 million) to build a milk-processing plant in western Slovakia. Hospodarske Noviny, page 3 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Slovak events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)