BRATISLAVA, April 13 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
============================NEWS================================
VOLKSWAGEN: Volkswagen's Slovakia plant chief
executive Ralf Sacht said on Wednesday the factory was not
planning any major investments at the moment, it wants to earn
back previous investments.
CONSTRUCTION: A consortium led by VINCI subsidiary
Eurovia and including Doprastav and Metrostav Slovakia has been
awarded a 356 million euros ($379.67 million) contract to build
a new 8 km section of the D1 motorway near Prešov, in eastern
Slovakia
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
OPINION POLL: Prime Minister Robert Fico's leftist party
Smer would win an election with 26.6 percent of the vote,
according to a Focus poll. However, the ruling coalition it
leads would lose its parliamentary majority after a drop in
support for a junior coalition member Slovak National Party.
SME, page 4
