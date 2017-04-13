BRATISLAVA, April 13 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases.................. Summary of economic data and forecasts......... Recently released economic data................ Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/1C/events-overview ============================NEWS================================ VOLKSWAGEN: Volkswagen's Slovakia plant chief executive Ralf Sacht said on Wednesday the factory was not planning any major investments at the moment, it wants to earn back previous investments. Story: Related stories: CONSTRUCTION: A consortium led by VINCI subsidiary Eurovia and including Doprastav and Metrostav Slovakia has been awarded a 356 million euros ($379.67 million) contract to build a new 8 km section of the D1 motorway near Prešov, in eastern Slovakia Story: Related stories: ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== OPINION POLL: Prime Minister Robert Fico's leftist party Smer would win an election with 26.6 percent of the vote, according to a Focus poll. However, the ruling coalition it leads would lose its parliamentary majority after a drop in support for a junior coalition member Slovak National Party. SME, page 4 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)