U.S. STEEL: Slovakia will seek a symbolic share or another form of involvement in the country's biggest steel works if United States Steel Corp goes ahead with the sale of the firm to the Hesteel Group of China, Slovak Economy Minister Peter Ziga said on Thursday.

ENERGY: Slovakia wants greater control of strategic companies, starting with plans for an energy industry holding company to house all shares the state owns in key energy companies and possibly to buy new ones, Economy Minister Peter Ziga said on Thursday.

GDP GROWTH: Slovakia's economy will grow by 3.0 percent this year before accelerating to 3.6 percent next year, the European Commission said in its spring outlook.