BRATISLAVA, May 26 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday.

=========================EVENTS=============================== 
BRATISLAVA: Day 1 of the Globsec conference with the Slovak and Polish President, Andrej Kiska and Andrzej Duda, and Vice-President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic.

==========================NEWS================================ 
EXTREMISM: Slovak prosecutors took steps to ban a far-right party that won its first parliamentary seats last year, saying on Thursday it posed a threat to the country's democratic system.

JAGUAR LAND ROVER: Britain's biggest carmarker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said on Thursday that Slovakia's offer of state aid to secure the construction of a 1 billion-pound ($1.3 billion) plant falls within EU guidelines after officials launched a probe.

REUTERS SUMMIT - CEZ: Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR is close to acquiring a renewable power project in Germany as it pursues a strategy of investing in renewable plants and smaller energy technology firms, while remaining open to a big acquisition if the opportunity arose.