BRATISLAVA, June 8 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== =========================NEWS==================================== EU INTEGRATION: Slovakia wants to be a part of the EU "integration machine", its prime minister said on Wednesday, in comments that follow calls by Germany, France and Spain for deeper cooperation and contrast with the eurosceptic stance of some other east European states. GDP GROWTH: The Slovak economy expanded by 0.8 percent quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter, keeping the pace from the previous three-month period, statistics office data showed on Wednesday, confirming a preliminary estimate. ========================NEWS==================================== INVESTMENT AID: Slovakia's government on Wednesday approved investment aid worth nearly 20 million euros ($22.51 million) for Japanese electric parts maker Minebea which is planning to build a 60-million euro factory in eastern Slovakia. SME, page 6 ($1 = 0.8887 euros)