BRATISLAVA, June 15 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday.

VOLKSWAGEN: Workers at Volkswagen's Slovak factory voted to strike from Tuesday over demands for a higher wage rise, the carmaker's union said on Wednesday.

INFLATION: Slovak consumer prices rose by 0.2 percent month-on-month in May, putting the annual inflation rate at 1.1 percent, data showed on Wednesday.