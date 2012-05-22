* Slovak government eyes more cash from banks to plug deficit

BRATISLAVA, May 22 Slovakia will aim to raise an additional 125 million euros ($160 million) from taxing banks' deposits by end-2013 and to change the pension system as part of measures to narrow the budget deficit, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Tuesday.

The euro zone country needs to find 250-300 million euros this year to meet its 4.6 percent budget deficit target and up to 1.5 billion euros next year to cut the gap below the European Union's target ceiling of 3 percent as pledged.

There is fierce debate within Europe over whether austerity or growth financed through new debt instruments offers the best strategy to overcome the continent's sovereign debt crisis.

Fico's plan for banks will go beyond an existing tax on corporate deposits, aimed to bring 80 million euros into a special state account this year, he told a news conference after meeting representatives of business and unions.

"There is an agreement to get additional 125 million euros from banks in the 2012-2013 period. We want to raise the additional 25 million euros this year and an additional 100 million euros next year" Fico said.

Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said extra funds would come from banks' corporate and also retail deposits.

The country's biggest banks are VUB Banka, a unit of Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo, Slovenska Sporitelna, of Austria's Erste Group Bank, Tatra Banka, of Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International, and CSOB, of Belgium's KBC .

Another round of talks with employers, unions, the business sector and banks are due on Thursday.

Fico, a leftist whose Smer party won an outright majority in March election, said his government would also amend the pension system, under which people can send 9 percentage points of their salaries into private funds on top of 9 percent social tax.

The previous government was in favour of private savings but Fico said the system, meaning the size of the contribution going into private funds instead of the tax, was unsustainable.

Neighbouring Hungary and Poland have moved to cut contributions into private funds and raise payments to the state. Hungary effectively renationalised assets held in mandatory private pension funds last year to plug budget holes.

"The pension system, in its current state, is absolutely unsustainable and fundamental changes to the system must come," Fico said.

Fico said details of how to rein in the loss-making state-run pension scheme as well how to amend the role of private pension funds will be presented later in June-July.

Slovakia, with state debt with 43.3 percent of GDP or around half the EU average, has already met around 90 percent of this year's borrowing needs and the country's financing position remains comfortable when compared with troubled countries in the euro zone's south.

($1 = 0.7832 euros) (Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)