BRATISLAVA May 22 The Slovak government wants to raise an additional 125 million euros ($160 million) from taxing banks' corporate and retail deposits by end-2013 as part of measures to narrow the budget deficit, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Tuesday.

The plan will go beyond an existing tax on corporate deposits, aimed to bring 80 million euros into a special state account this year, he told a news conference after meeting representatives of business and unions.

Fico, a leftist whose Smer party won an outright majority in March election, said his government would also amend the pension system. The previous government was in favour of private savings but Fico said the system was unsustainable. ($1 = 0.7832 euros) (Reporting by Martin Santa and Jan Lopatka; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)