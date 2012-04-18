BRATISLAVA, April 18 Slovakia's car industry
should make a record 780,000 vehicles in 2012 after production
rose above pre-crisis levels last year, TASR news agency
reported on Wednesday, citing Jozef Uhrik, president of the
country's automobile association.
The car sector, led by factories owned by Volkswagen
, PSA Peugeot Citroen and Kia Motors
, is the key driver of the local economy, with 39
percent share of the country's 2011 overall manufacturing.
The predicted growth in output would mean a 22 percent jump
from last year's production of 639,000 cars.
Separately on Wednesday, finance minister Peter Kazimir said
economic growth would be about 2 percent this year in the
export-reliant central European country.
