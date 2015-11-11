BRATISLAVA Nov 11 Car production Slovakia will rise to almost 1 million this year despite an emissions scandal at Germany's Volkswagen, which is one of major producers in the country, an auto industry group said Wednesday.

Slovakia's economy is dominated by car production and the central European country is the world leading maker per capita.

"If all goes well we can be approaching one million cars this year," Car Industry Association (ZAP) President Juraj Sinay told reporters.

"None of the car makers have signaled any cuts in output despite the recent Volkswagen emissions scandal and weakening in emerging markets."

In 2014, the Slovak plants of Volkswagen, Kia Motors and PSA Peugeot Citroen produced 971,000 cars.

Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover signed in a letter of intent in August to build a new car plant in Slovakia. (Full story: nL5N10M269)

(Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova)