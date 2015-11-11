BRATISLAVA Nov 11 Car production Slovakia will
rise to almost 1 million this year despite an emissions scandal
at Germany's Volkswagen, which is one of major
producers in the country, an auto industry group said Wednesday.
Slovakia's economy is dominated by car production and the
central European country is the world leading maker per capita.
"If all goes well we can be approaching one million cars
this year," Car Industry Association (ZAP) President Juraj Sinay
told reporters.
"None of the car makers have signaled any cuts in output
despite the recent Volkswagen emissions scandal and weakening in
emerging markets."
In 2014, the Slovak plants of Volkswagen, Kia
Motors and PSA Peugeot Citroen produced
971,000 cars.
Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover signed in a
letter of intent in August to build a new car plant in Slovakia.
(Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova)