UPDATE 2-Renault stops production at some sites after cyber attack
PARIS, May 13 French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems, a spokesman said.
BRATISLAVA Oct 27 German carmaker Volkswagen will invest 150 million euros ($163.67 million) to build a logistics centre near its assembly plant in Bratislava, Slovakia, the company said on Thursday.
The logistics centre will be opened in 2017 and an external partner will run it, the company said.
Volkswagen exports almost all of the vehicles it makes in the Slovak factory. It produces Volkswagen Touareg, Audi Q7, Volkswagen up!, Volkswagen e-up!, SEAT Mii, SKODA Citigo and bodies for Porsche Cayenne at its Slovak plant. It will also launch a Porsche Cayenne assembly line next year.
Slovakia, the world's biggest per-capita car producer, is also home to Kia and Peugeot Citroen plants and a new Jaguar Land Rover plant is expected to come online in 2018. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; editing by Susan Thomas)
LONDON, May 13 Production at Nissan's manufacturing plant in Sunderland, northeast England, has been affected by a cyber attack that has hit nearly 100 countries, a spokesman for the Japanese carmaker said on Saturday.