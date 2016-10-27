BRATISLAVA Oct 27 German carmaker Volkswagen will invest 150 million euros ($163.67 million) to build a logistics centre near its assembly plant in Bratislava, Slovakia, the company said on Thursday.

The logistics centre will be opened in 2017 and an external partner will run it, the company said.

Volkswagen exports almost all of the vehicles it makes in the Slovak factory. It produces Volkswagen Touareg, Audi Q7, Volkswagen up!, Volkswagen e-up!, SEAT Mii, SKODA Citigo and bodies for Porsche Cayenne at its Slovak plant. It will also launch a Porsche Cayenne assembly line next year.

Slovakia, the world's biggest per-capita car producer, is also home to Kia and Peugeot Citroen plants and a new Jaguar Land Rover plant is expected to come online in 2018. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; editing by Susan Thomas)