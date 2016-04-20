BMW to hike R&D spend to cope with CO2, e-mobility - CFO in paper
FRANKFURT, May 20 BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
BRATISLAVA, April 20 Slovakia's auto production should reach at least 1 million vehicles in 2016 under a cautious scenario, the country's Automotive Industry Associaion said on Wednesday.
"We expect this year's output to top one million but we don't see a fierce growth from last year... we are at the maximum output capacity of existing facilities," the association's president Juraj Sinay said.
Last year, Slovak factories owned by Volkswagen, Kia and PSA Peugeot Citroen made 1,038,503 cars. The industry employs 250,000 people both directly and indirectly and represents 44 percent of the country's industrial output. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova)
BEIJING, May 20 Audi has resolved a dispute with its dealers in China that could have disrupted the luxury carmaker's business in the world's biggest auto market, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.