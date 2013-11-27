PRAGUE Nov 27 Slovakia will require all its banks to bear a 2.5 percent capital conservation surcharge immediately after implementation of a new European banking directive, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The euro zone country's central bank (NBS) said it would not use a phase-in period for the capital surcharge because all Slovak banks can easily meet the new rules thanks to their already high capital adequacy ratios above the current 8 percent level of capital versus risk-weighted assets.

However, the bank said it was not planning to impose any other capital buffers on the country's lenders, mostly controlled by euro zone banking groups such as Austria's Erste.

It will omit, at least for the time being, a systemic risk charge, which can be required from banks whose failure could have a knock-on effect on the rest of the financial system.

It will also, for now, not require banks to hold any counter-cyclical buffers, aimed at building up capital cushions in good times that would prevent banks from halting lending during economic downturns.

The central bank said the country's financial sector was stable and well capitalised with 15.7 percent capital adequacy in August, including a 93 percent share of high-quality Tier 1 capital. The least capitalised bank had a capital ratio of 11.4 percent, the bank said without identifying the lender.

It said under its stress scenarios, forecasting a 9 percent gross domestic product fall next year or a deepening of the European debt crisis, that banks would need 8 million euros in the former scenario or 89 million euros in extra capital in the latter to meet the regulatory minimum. The 89 million is 1.8 percent of bank equity. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Toby Chopra)